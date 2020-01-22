Angela J. “Dolly” Masson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela J “Dolly” Masson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Nugent’s Convalescent Home in Hermitage.

Angela was born in Sharon on March 31, 1938 to John Baptiste Marro and Angeline (Jordan) Marro. Angela spent her life in Sharpsville.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and worked for the First Western Bank in Sharon and later Sky Bank in New Castle.

She married Daniel Masson in 1978. She and Dan enjoyed traveling, bowling and were avid golfers. She was also an accomplished painter and was skilled in both watercolor and acrylics.

Angela was devoted to her mother and visited her daily when she resided at John XXIII Home, brightening the day of all the residents there with her quick wit and sense of humor.

She is survived by her son, John (Tina) Stanton II of Alexandria, Virginia; nieces Lori (Don) Gloeckner of Oxford, Ohio and Kristy (Chase Wartenbe) Drobney of Gahanna, OH; great-nephew Sam Gloeckner of Hartford, Connecticut; great-niece Molly Gloeckner of Chicago, Illinois and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel; infant daughter, Toni Lee Stanton; beloved sister Rosemarie Drobney and brother-in-law Robert Drobney.

Per Angela’s request, there will be no calling hours and a private service.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150.