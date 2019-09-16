Angel Suk Porterfield, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Suk (Hong) Porterfield, age 80, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her residence, with her loving husband at her side.

Born November 13, 1938, in Mok Po City, South Korea, she was the daughter of the late Chong Chin and Okli Kim Hong.

She married Russell J. Porterfield, Jr. on November 19, 1982 and he survives at home.



Angel was a member of the Harrisburg Korean Presbyterian where she served as an elder, a church group leader and a Bible study leader.

She enjoyed doing needlepoint, crocheting and gardening.

She was very proud to become a United States Citizen in 1992.



She is survived by her husband and a sister, Mun Cha Charfauros of Spanaway, Washington and a sister and five brothers back in South Korea.



Angel was preceded in death by her parents; a son, George H. Porterfield; one sister and one brother.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Inho Kang, officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Harrisburg Korean Presbyterian Church, 1127 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.