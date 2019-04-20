Andrew Mark Campbell Obituary

My Valley Tributes

Youngstown, Ohio - April 15, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Andrew M. Campbell, 65, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, due to many escalating complications from pneumonia and COPD.  

He was a 1972 graduate of Howland High School.

Andrew is survived by his two daughters, Andrea Sweely and Lori Cramer; grandson, JJ and sons-in law, Steven Sweely and John Cramer.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Akron Bible Church, 783 Brown Street, Akron, 44311.

Donations can be made at the Andrew M. Campbell Funeral Fund, a GoFundMe account set up by his daughter, Andrea. 

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

