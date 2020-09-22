Andrew Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Andrew Lewis will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Lewis, 65, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Mr. Lewis was born May 4, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ruby Floyd Lewis and Elenzie Lewis.

Andrew was a 1974 graduate of South High School and upon after graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Andrew later returned to Youngstown where he became district manager at an insurance agency. He then decided to take over his father’s company becoming the owner/operator of Lewis Autobody, which he ran for several years. He was also a real estate investor.

Andrew was a brilliant man and never stopped striving to provide for his family. He loved to watch sports, read, listen to old school R&B, play the guitar and spend time with loved ones. He will be truly missed but never forgotten.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughters, Lakia and Sharay Lewis of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Daniel Harris and Zaida Lewis; his siblings, Deborah A. Bennett of Youngstown, Alice (Robert) McKinney of Arizona, Gloria Allen of New York and Benjamin Bennett of Toledo; a host of nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Robert and Ernest L Lewis, Carol Lewis and Deborah Lynn Lewis and his nephew, Terrance Lewis.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.



