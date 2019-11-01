Andrew Konsol III, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Konsol III, 46, passed away at 8:11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019.



He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 23, 1973 the son of Andrew Konsol, Jr. of Niles, Ohio and Linda (Wright) Grossman of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and attended ETI Technical College.

He was a member of the South Side Presbyterian Church and DeMolay International.



As written by sister ,Renee, “Saying good-bye to a loved one is always difficult. You are flooded with memories; some that are joyous and others that are more complex. Writing this has proven much more difficult than I had imagined. I remember the little boy that looked at me with adoring eyes, I remember the teenager that was beautiful and rebellious, and I remember the man that was fallible and determined. No one thing ever defines who we are and my brother was no exception to that rule. “Bubby”, as he was affectionately known, was protective of his friends and family and would do anything to make sure they were safe. He was funny and would make a clown of himself to make you laugh. He loved the outdoors and would make trips to the wilds of West Virginia to rough it. He loved all genre of music, an interest he inherited from our mother. He was a lover of all thing technological and would spend hours poring over articles so that he would know what the latest and greatest advancements were. His love of cycling, which he inherited from our father, was the only passion to surpass his love of technology. But, above all else, he loved being the father of his son Matthew. To him, Matthew was his greatest achievement and he loved him fiercely. All of these things, and many more, made the sum of the man he was; absolutely beautifully flawed. He will be missed deeply by those who loved him. Rest now, brother, we will see you in the next life.”



Andrew is survived by his mother, Linda Grossman of Fayetteville, North Carolina; father, Andrew Konsol, Jr. of Niles; son, Matthew Konsol of Niles; sister, Renee Konsol of Asheville, North Carolina and brother, William (Chandra) Konsol of Roanoke, Texas. He is also survived by two nieces and a nephew.



Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Bruce Irwin will officiate.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

