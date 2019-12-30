Andrew John Shelko, Jr., Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew John Shelko, Jr., 84, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7:25 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a short illness.

He was born Sunday, January 20, 1935 in Somerset, Pennsylvania the son of the late Andrew Shelko, Sr. and Pauline Shelko-Stefan.

A veteran of the United States Army, Andy served with the 51st Signal Battalion abroad in Europe during the Korean Conflict as a signal operator. For his service to his country he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal Germany and Marksman badge and was given an honorable discharge on August 5, 1958.

Andrew loved to work on cars, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed taking a chance at the casino and was an avid and faithful President Trump supporter.

He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Krumenacker whom he married on March 5, 1963; four children, Charles (Patty) Shelko of Howland, Michelle (Tom) Heiser of Palm Coast, Florida, James A. (Robin) Shelko of Girard and Andrew (Tonya) Shelko III of Howland; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Andy is also survived by two brothers, Thomas (Jane) Stefan of Howland and David Shelko of Pennsylvania and a sister, Geraldine (Robert) Fessler of Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Andy was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with a funeral service taking place at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna with full military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.