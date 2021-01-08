Andrew J. Vana, Hadley, PA

HADLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. Vana, 82, of 102 Church Street, Hadley, passed away very peacefully, just relaxing on his couch at home, where he operated his family funeral home for 43 years, on Thursday, January 7, 2021.



He was born in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania on November 14, 1938 to the late Andrew and Mary (Matiasic) Vana.



After graduating from Wilmerding High School (Allegheny County, Pennsylvania) in 1956, Andy served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force food service department, then for three years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps Audio Technical Division. He then advanced his education by enrolling in the American Academy McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science, where he graduated and eventually became a licensed funeral director on March 8, 1973.



He served his apprenticeship for Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home in New York City, serving at both the Riverside and the Walter B. Cooke Chapels. He continued working for Campbell’s as a licensed funeral director and trained 24 apprentices under his supervision. In 1977, he purchased the Newton Fisher Funeral Home and moved his family to Hadley, Pennsylvania, where he continued operating the Andrew J. Vana Funeral Home until the business closed on February 1, 2020. He also worked at RD Werner Company in Greenville while managing his family funeral home.

Andy held memberships in local, state and national funeral director associations and was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Commodore Perry Lions Club, the Sandy Lake Masonic Lodge and volunteered at the Greenville Hospital.

He loved to travel the world and was very proud to be able to take his family to places like Europe, Russia, the British Isles, Central America and the Caribbean, just to name a few. He was also an avid Steelers fan.

Andy is survived by his wife at home, Joan I. (Wylie) Vana. They were married on February 12, 1966 (just short of 55 years). Also surviving are son, Christopher J. Vana and his wife, Jessica; daughter, Cheri L. Vana; two granddaughters, Alexis Madison Schrader and Cassidy Wylie Vana; two stepgrandsons, Caden Loutzenhiser and Chasz Loutzenhiser, all of Greenville; sister, Julie Theys and her husband, Robert of Warren, Pennyslvania and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the gathering space at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville.

a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Fr. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as Celebrant.



In accordance with COVID precautions, all in attendance are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and respectfully keep your visit with the family brief.



Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will follow the Mass, at Hadley Cemetery, with military honors rendered by the Greenville VFW Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions can be made to CP Lions Club, PO Box 6, Hadley, PA 16130.

