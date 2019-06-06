Andrew J. Kline Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. Kline, 62, of Bristolville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Warren.

He was born March 27, 1957 in Trenton, New Jersey the son of the late Andrew J. and Beverly Moore Kline, Sr.

Andrew was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked as a welder and union representative for Copperweld Steel Corporation prior to its closing.

He was married to the former Tine Rush in 1987 and they were married for 30 years until her passing on September 30, 2017.

Andrew is survived by a daughter, Shana (Kyle) Fenn of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Howard of Warren and four grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Matthew Kline, James Kline and Michael T. Kline and by a sister, Patricia Kline.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service observed and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.