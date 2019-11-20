Andrew I. Moreland, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew I. Moreland, age 86, of Main Street, Jamestown, passed away on Thursday evening, November 14, 2019 in his residence.



He was born in Jamestown on September 27, 1933 a son of Isaac and Edna (Grinnell) Moreland.

He was a graduate of Jamestown High School and received his BMA from Dana School of Music, Youngstown.

Andy was a first lieutenant in the United States Army from 1955-1957, he then entered the Army reserves until 1961.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville.



On December 17, 1955 Andy married the former Mary Ellen Shaffer; she passed away February 24, 2015. Andy along with his wife Mary Ellen were the co-owners of I.O. Moreland Company in Jamestown for more than 30 years. They retired in the early 1990’s, after selling to Ferrell Gas.

He was a 32nd degree Mason F&AM #424 and past member of the Jamestown School Board. Andy was co-chair of the “Friends of Music” at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, participated in numerous choirs and musical productions in the Jamestown and Greenville areas, played the trumpet in the Greenville Symphony and was a judge of the marching bands at the Jamestown Fair.



Andy is survived by a granddaughter, Diana Moreland of Alexandria, Virginia; a stepgrandson, Nick Rosier of Jamestown and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, James A. Moreland, two sisters, Martha Williams and Juanita Herrick and his stepmother, Margaret Moreland.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Roth Library of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and committal service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Brenda Martin, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery





Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.