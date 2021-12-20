YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew F. D’Urso, Jr., 78, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Prosper, Texas.

Born February 6, 1943 in Youngstown, Andy graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961 and earned a B.S. in business administration from Youngstown State University.

After serving as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, he worked over three decades for the Delphi Automotive division of General Motors, where he facilitated operations in Mexica, China and Brazil.

A skilled handyman and woodworker, Andy was known for his ability to develop creative and effective solutions to problems. Friends and family knew to always seek Andy’s advice before beginning a home improvement project or attempting any repair. Andy enjoyed delighting others with his craftsmanship and everything he made was always built to last. Andy’s quick grin and easygoing personality made him an instant friend to everyone he met and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew F., Sr. and Concetta Ramunno D’Urso.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Katherine O’Malia D’Urso; his sons, Scott (Jennifer) and Adam (Amy), as well as his grandchildren, Eric, Sara, Alanna and Alessandra. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Vitullo; his brother, John (Karen) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held in Spring 2022 in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).