Andre Eugene Franklin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Andre Eugene Franklin, 46, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home. The cause of death is pending.

He was born July 24, 1973 in Warren, the son of Curtis Eugene, Sr. and Vernal (Mallory) Franklin, and had lived in the area all his life.

Andre graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended Ohio Dominican College.

He drove for the Amish and enjoyed basketball, landscaping, shooting pool and spending time with young children.

Precious memories of Andre live on with his children: Jazmyne Franklin of Atlanta, Georgia., Raymond Franklin of Virginia, De’Andre Franklin of Youngstown, Aunjanae Warfield of Warren, Serenity Franklin of Columbus, and Ki’Anah Jordan, whom he raised; six grandchildren; two sisters, LaQuisha Franklin of Warren and Lark Mallory of Columbus and three brothers: Curtis Eugene Franklin, Jr. of Columbus, Damon Draught of Watertown, New York. and Malik McMullen of Ashtabula.

His father, Curtis Eugene Franklin, Sr., precedes him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Main Avenue S.W., Warren, with Pastor Joseph Walker, Jr. officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the church. Friends may also call at 1847 Parkwood Drive N.W., Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.