Ana Rosa Rivera, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Good Shepherd at Sta. Rosa de Lima Church in Campbell, for Ana Rosa Rivera, 90, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Ana was born October 14, 1928, in Puerto Rico, the daughter of Encarnacion and Serafin (Medina) Torres.

She was a homemaker and a member of Christ the Good Shepherd at Sta. Rosa de Lima Church.

Ana will always be remembered lovingly by her two sons, Tony (Emmy) Rivera and Hector Luis Rivera; four grandchildren, Jose, Anthony, Hector Luis, Jr. and Emmanuel Rivera; three great-grandchildren, Ziyah, Nevaeh and Emilio; two sisters, Edelmira Santiago and Isabel Torres and brother, Santiago Medina.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Basilio Rivera and two brothers, Ramiro Medina and Jose Medina.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 22 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ana’s family.