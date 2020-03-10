Amy Turek, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Turek, 40, of Howland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the Cleveland Clinic Foundation on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 6:52 a.m. following a courageous 11-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born Thursday, January 17, 1980 in Warren the daughter of Jan Massie Nemcik and the late Richard Ruman.

A 1998 graduate of Mathews High School, she attended vocational school and was a licensed hairstylist and cosmetologist. For the past 17 years, Amy was a hairstylist, first with Diva’s Hair Salon in Warren and currently with Turning Heads Salon in Howland.

She has a passion for vacationing, especially to Disney World and Geneva-on-the-lake. Family was most important to Amy and she enjoyed every minute she spent with them.

Amy will always be remembered and sadly missed by her husband of five years, Brad Turek whom she married on January 24, 2015; her mother, Jan (Bill) Nemcik of Howland; a sister, Annie (Robert) Burgess of Howland and two nephews, Isaiah and Caleb Burgess. Amy is also survived by an aunt and caregiver for the last year, Judy Mills of Southington; an aunt, Laura “Babe” Cash of Cookville, Tennessee; her mother-in-law, Jacalyn “Lynn” Turek of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, April (Jeff) Solic of Austintown and nieces, Kasey and McKenzie Solic and a brother-in-law, Danny Turek of Columbus and niece, Kennedy Turek; two very close friends who were like sisters, Erin (Peter) Turek Yale and Lauren Hoffman all of Niles and by numerous cousins, extended family and a host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at The Hidden Café, 4248 N. River Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

A caring cremation will take place at the Evergreen Cremation Service in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Amy’s name to St. Joseph Cancer Center, 677 Eastland Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.