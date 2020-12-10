Amanda S. Leskovac, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda S. Leskovac, age 45, of Homestead, Pennsylvania and formerly of Greenville, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.

She was born in Greenville on April 9, 1975 to Robert M. and Marianne (Minnis) Leskovac.

Amanda was a 1993 graduate of Greenville High School, received her B.S. in English from Slippery Rock University in 1998, obtained her first Master’s Degree in Arts and English from Youngstown State University in 2002 and in 2007 received her Master’s Degree in Fine Arts and Creative Non-Fiction Writing from Chatham University.

She had been employed as an English Professor at the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) since 2002.

Amanda was of the Catholic Faith.

Amanda is survived by her mother, Marianne Leskovac of Pittsburgh; her brother, Marc D. Leskovac and his wife, Carly Jay, of Hermitage and three nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Per Amanda’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.