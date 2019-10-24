Alyce A. Reichard, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce A. Reichard, 93, of The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s, Greenville, formerly of East Crestview Drive, Transfer, passed away peacefully with family by her side, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in her residence.



Alyce was born in Fairview Township, Pennsylvania on March 4,1926 to the late Herbert and Bessie Hause Miller.



She was a graduate of Fredonia-Delaware High School where she was an actress in several class plays.

On May 9, 1947 she married Horace F. “Dutch” Reichard and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2018.



Alyce was a homemaker and office manager for both the family farm and school bus contractor business for many years. She also worked as building secretary, library aide and lunchroom supervisor at Reynolds Elementary School until retirement. Additionally, she volunteered for Release Time, a national after-school program, teaching religion to children. She cherished working with children; she was very loving, caring and most importantly, treated each one equally. She also volunteered at Greenville Hospital.



She was a member of The Community of Christ Church in Transfer where she served as an Elder, Christian Education Director and Sunday School teacher. She was a regional representative, along with her husband, for Outreach International, an organization devoted to the mission of abolishing world hunger. Furthermore, she helped organize a weeklong Christian Day Camp for kids at Temple Grove each summer for many years.



With her love of floral arranging and gardening, Alyce became a charter member of New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club. She and her husband were also long-time members of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.



Alyce’s family was very important to her and she will be greatly missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



She is survived by a son, Dr. Tim Reichard and his wife, Sue, of Toledo, Ohio; two daughters, Debra Reichard of Toledo, Ohio and Brenda Connely and her husband, Allen, of Canandaigua, New York; sister, Dottie LaSalle of Lake Mary, Florida; three grandchildren, Brynne Reichard and her husband, Ricky Hunt, Colby Connely and his wife, Stephanie and Kelsey Connely.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Melcena Scheidhauer, Oleta Higbee and Jean McDowell.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m., with Dr. Tim Reichard, son of the deceased, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Outreach International, 112 W. 18th Street, Kansas City, MO, 64108 www. outreach-international.org.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.