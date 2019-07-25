Alvinia “Cricket” Williams, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvinia “Cricket” Williams, 72, of 1910 Westwood Drive, NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6:06 p.m. in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born January 4, 1947 in Logan, West Virginia., the daughter of James Lee and Georgia Washington Williams, coming to Warren as a child.

Ms. Williams was employed with Packard Electric 17 years as an Assembler, before retiring in 1989.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and enjoyed watching Soap Operas.

She was a 1967 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Rickey Alan (Christina) Williams and Anthony Williams both of Warren; one brother, Carl Lee (Arlene) Williams of Warren; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Lee Williams Jr. and Willie Joe Williams and five sisters, Emma Jean Mallory, Margaret Williams Brown, Alice Jean Miller, Maxine Stargell and Edna Sneed.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Professional arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.