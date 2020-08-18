Alvin William “Butch” Wiley, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alvin William “Butch” Wiley, Sr. will be held Friday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Wiley departed this life Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wiley was born January 18, 1937 in Sharon Pennsylvania, a son of Josephine Wiley White.

He was formerly employed with the City of Farrell retiring after 37 years of dedicated service.

He often volunteered his time at the Prince of Peace in Farrell, Pennsylvania and he faithfully served as a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

His caring spirit and outgoing personality will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Gail Leak, Alvin W. (Tina Ogatree) Wiley, Jr, Alan Leak, Danny W. Wiley, Rochelle Wiley, Mary Wiley (Sam) Hosey, William and Thomas Roye, whom he reared; his aunt, Bishop Marth J. Sanders; a host of grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his wife, Mary Francis and a daughter, Marlene Bashman.

As a special tribute to Mr. Alvin W. “Butch” Wiley, Sr., the family has requested that guest dress “Pittsburgh Steelers” casual. The service will be held in the courtyard adjacent to the church however please continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations by wearing a mask and following social distancing. The family will receive guests at the home of Rochelle Wiley, 314 Russell Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

