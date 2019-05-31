Alvin Edward Perrotta Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mass will be held Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for Alvin Edward Perrotta, 58. Al was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, May 18 at 5:45 a.m.

He passed away at Hospice House, Poland after a brief Hospice Care at home. Al was a brave and gracious warrior, having fought pancreatic cancer for three years. His fight became a journey of hope, unwavering faith and gratitude. It was an unintentional, yet ever present lesson to others: to live life every day with a positive attitude, the way he had lived his entire life. There were “Motoring Mondays” and “Traveling Tuesdays” and each one created priceless memories. He was gracious and accommodating, even in his final days.

Al was born in Niagara Falls, New York on June 8, 1960, the son of Mary Jean and Ralph Perrotta.

Relocating to Boardman in 1963, he attended St. Dominic’s Catholic School through 8th grade and was a 1978 graduate of Boardman High School and a recipient of the Silver Hammer Award. Following graduation, he attended Lincoln Electric Education, earning a welding certification and found employment with R.L. Best and then American Welding.

Al was employed as a plant operator for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer Department for 24 years. He was a dedicated employee, working until March of 2019. Al loved his job and he was loved and respected by the union members and his plant co-workers.

Al was a Kawasaki Man and an enthusiastic rider. He enjoyed Mid-Ohio weekends, Cleveland Grand Prix adventures, Team PENSKE, Cleveland Air Shows, trains and pretty much anything with motors and wheels. Al’s other interests included music, concerts, coin collecting, bonfires and his selfless “Big Al” cooking and grilling. Al was an artist of extraordinary talent with an impeccable attention to detail. He loved life! He was life and he made everyone smile.

He is survived by and will be forever missed by his wife, Lauren Mohney. They married on July 20, 2002; always his soulmate, she was his devoted caregiver. Their pets, Shelby, Philly and Mama Jules. Beloved siblings, Sherry (Patrick) Wykstra of Portage Michigan, Patricia Van Fossan of Boardman, John (Rochelle) Perrotta of Canfield and James Perrotta of Boardman; Aunt Lena and Uncle Andy D’Apolito and numerous cousins; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Jeannette) Conley, Kerry Conley and Ken (Yvette) Conley and Trevor (Bonnie) Mohney; sisters-in-law, Mym Perrotta Strock (Les), and Jacqueline Holmes; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Andy) Green and Amanda (Marshall) Winkler, Mary Conley (Scott), Beth Ann (AJ) Rothacher, Beatrice (Marty) McMahon, Kelly Mohney (Kain), Trevor G. Mohney and Jack Conley; friends, too many to mention, who loved and admired him and the Team BA Wagehope Family.

Al is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Mary Jean; infant brother, Ralph and brother, Paul Perrotta; grandparents, Dorland and Charlotte Bennett and Paul and Melina Perrotta; mother and father-in-law, Mary Ann and Neil Mohney and his brother-in-law, John Van Fossan. Also his beloved, Lola Chassis and Mr. Penske.

A special thank you to the nursing staff and doctors of UPMC Cancer Center and affiliated hospitals, for their tender care, constant support and respect of Al’s never-ending hope.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to University family house, www.familyhouse.org .

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Charles church prior to Mass on Saturday, June 8.

Arrangements were made by Edward J. Fox and Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.