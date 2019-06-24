Alvie J. Gadd Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvie J. Gadd, 69, of Niles, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 27, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Reecie Gadd.

Alvie was a life long area resident and attended Niles McKinley High School.

He worked for Lordstown GM and Glunt-Timken Industries, retiring in 2016.

He enjoyed working on cars, gardening, canning and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Alvie is survived by his wife, Georgia Bogden Gadd, whom he married on October 31, 1995; a son, Gary (Ria) Gadd of Warren; stepson, Mark (Yessenia) Blessing of Warren; a daughter, Nancy Gadd of Warren; stepdaughter, Stacey (Carl) Mathews of Warren; two brothers, V. John “Junior” (Betsy Downs) Gadd of Southington and Donald (Kathy) Gadd of Niles; seven grandchildren, Joel, Desiree, Nikko, Isaiah, Elyssia, Samantha and Stacey; great-grandchildren, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Blaine, Virton, Clyde, Egbert and four sisters, Mildred, Sue, Opal and Wanda.

As per Alvie’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

A celebration of Alvie’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Gadd family.

