Althea Green, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A graveside service in honor of Ms. Althea Green will be held Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Green, 84, departed this life Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence in Campbell, Ohio.

Ms. Green was born April 28, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jacob and Sarah Davis Hood.

She retired from The Historical Golden Dawn Restaurant in Youngstown in 1998.

She was a long time member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Daaiyah Shaheed, Thomas Green, Angela Green Conja Pearce, Corey Green and Stacey Green; 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Denise Green and Allen Green and her siblings.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

