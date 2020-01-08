Alphonso Lee Ware, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Alphonso L. Ware will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Triedstone Baptist Church. Rev. David Moncrief, Pastor will officiate and Bishop Mitchell Armstrong will deliver the eulogy.

Mr. Ware departed this life Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Alphonso Lee Ware