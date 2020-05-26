Alouise A. Kerr, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alouise Anna Kerr, age 92 of Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a brief illness with family members at her side.

She was born July 20, 1927 to Anna and Josef Pinkl who came to the United States from Germany in 1923.

She had many jobs over the years but her favorite was being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She also had a great passion for animals; she always had pets of one sort or another in her home. She contributed regularly to local animal shelters. She was a member of Jamestown VFW Post #5424 Jamestown, Pennsylvania, as well as Jamestown’s Fireman’s Club.

On June 22, 1947 she married Plem E. Patterson; after his passing she married Joseph Kerr on October 19, 1974.

She is survived by children, Harry E. Patterson and wife, Phyllis, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Plem E. Patterson and wife, Connie, of Transfer, Pennsylvania and daughter-in-law, Tracy Patterson of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Francis P. Pink and wife, Nancy, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and companion, George Lumley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Anna Pinkl and stepfather Alvin Moyer; husband, Plem Patterson and husband, Joseph Kerr; great-grandson, Evan Gill; siblings Joseph Pinkl, Anna Breitenbach, William Pinkl, Violet Nottingham, Eleanor Smith and son, Wendell (Rick) Patterson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville with Rev. Bruce Perry, officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.