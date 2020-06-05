Aloma Joretta Pusey Brown, North Lima, Ohio

Aloma Joretta Pusey Brown, 69 of 9184 Market Street, North Lima, departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:38 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 27, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Oswin and Ethel Lee Floyd Pusey.

Ms. Brown was the owner/Operator of Five Little Fingers Daycare Center for five years as a Childcare Provider, before retiring in 2008. She was also a Teacher’s Aide for the Youngstown City Board of Education.

She was a 1969 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University, School of the Arts.

She was a member of Destiny International Church, where she was an Intercessory Prayer Warrior and enjoyed reading the Bible, drawing, watching movies, baking and sewing.

She leaves to mourn one son, Janerall D. Brown of Youngstown; her mother, Ms. Ethel Lee Pusey of Youngstown; five brothers, Trevor Pusey of Birmingham, England, Tawana (Denise) Pusey, Jjmal (Darlene) Pusey and Gerald (Rhonda) Pusey all of Youngstown and Stephen (Katie) Melton of Fairlawn; one sister, Ms. Amoy Hollinshed of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Miss Nahela Brown and Isaiah L. Brown both of Youngstown; one great grandchild, Thyaff Brown of Youngstown; a Godson, Terrance Green; exhusband, Bennie Brown of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; one son, Lamont Brown and one brother, Darrel Pusey.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 656 St. Louis Ave., Apt. 2 Youngstown, Ohio 44511, the home of her son, Janerall Brown

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.