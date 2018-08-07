Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alois Wanda Burnett, 90, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Windsor House of Champion, with her family by her side.

Alois was born March 15, 1928, in Ravenna, to the late Joseph and Mildred Eslinger.

She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She was a member of several card clubs and was in the Mother’s Club when her children attended Labrae Schools.

Alois raised over 30 school teachers’ children, mostly from the Leavittsburg school district; she loved each and every child as if they were her own.

She is survived by her children, Denise L. (Mike) Stelter of Janesville, Wisconsin, Keith E. (Kim) Burnett of Leavittsburg, Tina M. (John) Pavlak of Mesa, Arizona and Timothy “Timmy” Burnett of Warren; ten grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Hills, Matt (Anita) Testa, Michael (Malia) Burnett, Alix (Ryan) Burnett, Courtney Pavlak, Alaina Burnett, Paula Burnett, Tyler Burnett, Kyle Burnett, Jillian Burnett and six great-grandchildren, James, Austin, Remington, Parker, Kaylina and Kaydence.

Besides her parents, Alois is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. “Gene” Burnett, whom she married June 11, 1953, he died April 19, 2015 and a grandson, Keith M. Burnett.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.