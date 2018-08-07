My Valley Tributes

Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary

Leavittsburg, Ohio - August 7, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2018 05:47 PM EDT

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alois Wanda Burnett, 90, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Windsor House of Champion, with her family by her side.

Alois was born March 15, 1928, in Ravenna, to the late Joseph and Mildred Eslinger.

She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She was a member of several card clubs and was in the Mother’s Club when her children attended Labrae Schools.

Alois raised over 30 school teachers’ children, mostly from the Leavittsburg school district; she loved each and every child as if they were her own.

She is survived by her children, Denise L. (Mike) Stelter of Janesville, Wisconsin, Keith E. (Kim) Burnett of Leavittsburg, Tina M. (John) Pavlak of Mesa, Arizona and Timothy “Timmy” Burnett of Warren; ten grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Hills, Matt (Anita) Testa, Michael (Malia) Burnett, Alix (Ryan) Burnett, Courtney Pavlak, Alaina Burnett, Paula Burnett, Tyler Burnett, Kyle Burnett, Jillian Burnett and six great-grandchildren, James, Austin, Remington, Parker, Kaylina and Kaydence.

Besides her parents, Alois is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. “Gene” Burnett, whom she married June 11, 1953, he died April 19, 2015 and a grandson, Keith M. Burnett.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Brenda L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Brenda L. Smith Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary

    Leavittsburg, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry "T.J." J. Campbell Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ronald A. Beshara Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ronald A. Beshara Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Joseph Danko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Joseph Danko Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gary Richard Churchill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gary Richard Churchill Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Bednar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Bednar Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Shirlee Bell Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Shirlee Bell Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles M. Xenakis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles M. Xenakis Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard Lee Roth Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard Lee Roth Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jonathan L. Wilkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jonathan L. Wilkins Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 29, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles R.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles R. "Cappy" Bolchalk Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert "Bob" Kilbert Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cameron Herbert Stewart Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cameron Herbert Stewart Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 29, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris Ann Spindler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories