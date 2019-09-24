Almareda Pleasant Jordan, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Almareda Pleasant Jordan will be held Thursday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center , 2110 Glenwood Avenue.

Ms. Jordan departed this life Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Canfield Health Care Center in Youngstown.



Ms. Jordan was born July 15, 1941 in Statesboro, Georgia, a daughter of James and Mattie Slater Moffett coming to the Mahoning Valley many years ago.

She was formerly employed with the South Side Hospital.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Terrence L. (Joanna) Jordon, Sr; her siblings, Ruth Fletcher, Lynn Moffett and Derrick Moffett; her grandchildren, Terrence L. Jordan, Jr. and Tyler M. Joron and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



The family will receive friends Thursday, September 25, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.