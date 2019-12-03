Allene “Shorty” King, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Allene F. “Shorty” King, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.

She was born in Greenville, on March 16, 1928, to the late Vern and Lydia (Gruber) Fisher.

Shorty was a graduate of the former Penn High School and worked in the cafeteria of Greenville Schools for many years, where she retired. She was a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ where she belonged to the Quilter’s Club and Women of Zions.

She loved her dogs and enjoyed quilting, crafts and playing in card clubs. Shorty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was married to Paul Eugene King, who preceded her in death on the same date, December 3rd, 1990.

She is survived by a son, Dennis King and his wife, Judy, of Estes Park, Colorado; two daughters, Diane Wiegmann and her husband, Mark, of Avella, Pennsylvania and Nancy Walker of Greenville; 8 grandchildren, Nick King and his wife, Linda, of Denver, Colorado, Amanda King of Denver, Elijah Wiegmann and his wife, Leah, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Isaac Wiegmann and his wife, Holly, of Cadiz, Ohio, Jacob Wiegmann of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Adam Walker and his wife, Kaitlin, of Greenville, TJ Walker and his wife, Jauna, of South Carolina and Cristal McGranahan of Williamsfield, Ohio and 8 great-grandchildren, Rose, Abhiram, Olivia, Paisley, Andrew, Reagen, Weston and Jayden.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Thompson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5th, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, December 6th, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the Anderson Lounge at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6th, in the chapel of Zions Church, with Rev. June Boutwell, pastor of Zions, officiating. Cremation will follow the service, and inurnment will be held in the church columbarium at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125