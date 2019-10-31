Allen J. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen J. Brown, 70, of 3026 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:35 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born May 2, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Kenneth and Sarah Williams Jackson, residing in the area since 2005 coming from San Diego, California.

Mr. Brown was employed with Fair Haven for 14 years as a Laborer.

He was affiliated with the Church of God In Christ and enjoyed dancing, listening to music, singing, cars and loved women.

He leaves to mourn three siblings, Ms. Geraldine Cousin of Youngstown (his loving caregiver), Mrs. Janice Jackson Harris and Kenneth Jackson both of Denver, Colorado and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Jackson and Sarah Williams Jackson Brown and one brother, Cheyane Jackson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.