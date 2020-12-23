Alice Simmons, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Simmons, 81, of Ellwood City, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Arlene Kennard and was born on January 10, 1939.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Simmons (Mansfield Washington), of Ellwood City, Julie Simmons (Joe Grzelka) of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Angela Warner Smith (Joseph Gradwell), of Beaver, Jason Wright, of New Castle, Elizabeth Santillo (Christopher Santillo), of Ellwood City, Joshua Simmons (Olivia Ehko), of New Castle, Elijah Simmons, of Ellwood City, Zoe-enna Simmons (Cory Quel), of Aliquippa. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and an ex-husband, Richard L. Simmons, of Ellwood City

Alice was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School.

She worked for the Riverside Beaver County School District, as a custodian, for 32 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey E. Simmons; her grandson, Kevin J. Simmons and three brothers and one sister.

A Memorial Service will be held, at a later date, at Turner Funeral Home, Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Donations can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society or a charity of your choice, in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Alice Simmons please visit our Sympathy Store.