Alice R. Conti, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice R. Conti, 63, of Huron Avenue, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born March 18, 1957 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Fred and Angela (Matteo) Conti.

Alice cleaned at a number of local business offices and homes for many years.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, she always had a smile on her face and was a very uplifting person.

She is survived by two children, Justen Conti and Kristen Conti, both of New Castle; two brothers, David Conti and Gary Conti, both of New Castle and one grandson, Matthew Haley of New Castle.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Fred Conti.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

Burial will be in the Oak Park Cemetery.