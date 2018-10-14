Alice M. Schreffler Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alice M. Schreffler, age 70, died Saturday, October 13, 2018, at her home.

She was born August 30, 1948, in Leetonia, the daughter of the late James F. and Mildred (Dotson) Carlisle.



Alice had worked in data entry at Church Budget Envelope Company for 47 years.



Survivors include her husband, Richard Schreffler, whom she married July 20, 1968; two daughters, Michelle Schreffler of Salem and Lori (Richard) Schreffler May of Salem; a sister, Mary Carlisle Geist of Salem; three brothers, James Carlisle of Salem, Charles (Diane) Carlisle of Tacoma, Washington, William (Mary) Carlisle of Aberdeen, South Dakota and four grandchildren.



A brother, George Carlisle and a sister, Lucille Carlisle Ritchie, also preceded her in death.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Highland Memorial Park with Pastor Roger Dulaney, officiating.