My Valley Tributes

Alice M. Schreffler Obituary

Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2018 05:18 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2018 05:18 PM EDT

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alice M. Schreffler, age 70, died Saturday, October 13, 2018, at her home.

She was born August 30, 1948, in Leetonia, the daughter of the late James F. and Mildred (Dotson) Carlisle.
 
Alice had worked in data entry at Church Budget Envelope Company for 47 years.
 
Survivors include her husband, Richard Schreffler, whom she married July 20, 1968; two daughters, Michelle Schreffler of Salem and Lori (Richard) Schreffler May of Salem; a sister, Mary Carlisle Geist of Salem; three brothers, James Carlisle of Salem, Charles (Diane) Carlisle of Tacoma, Washington, William (Mary) Carlisle of Aberdeen, South Dakota and four grandchildren.
 
A brother, George Carlisle and a sister, Lucille Carlisle Ritchie, also preceded her in death.
 
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Highland Memorial Park with Pastor Roger Dulaney, officiating.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Alice M. Schreffler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alice M. Schreffler Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul E. Pirone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul E. Pirone Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Catherine I. Steele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Catherine I. Steele Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert S. Nelson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert S. Nelson Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Sandra L. Noel Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sandra L. Noel Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Grim Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Grim Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • William Walter Perman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Walter Perman Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • William
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William "Bill" R. Cochran Obituary

    Rogers, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary A. Shrodek Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary A. Shrodek Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas John Gamble Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas John Gamble Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carol Ann McConnell Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol Ann McConnell Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marcella R. Lewis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcella R. Lewis Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help