Alice M. Richards Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Richards, 81, of Fowler, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Alice was born on Thursday, July 20, 1937, in Warren, the daughter of the late William and Anna McMahon Junkins.

She worked as an assembler for Delphi Packard Electric.

She was a member of Fowler United Methodist Church.

Fond memories of Alice will forever be remembered by four sons, Kenneth L. with whom she made her home in Fowler, Dennis of Warren, Robert and Michael of Florida. She is also survived by two brothers, Fred (Erla) Rombold of Hermitage and William Rombold of Pennsylvania; a sister, Anna (Dennis) Bowser of Hermitage; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Richards; a brother, Clarence Rombold and a granddaughter, Sharon Richards.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service and a caring cremation has taken place.

