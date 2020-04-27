Alice M. Graham, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Graham, of Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, passed away, surrounded by her family, at her home on Tuesday, April 21.

She was the daughter of the late Ira and Leona Hardy Peffer and was born on April 25, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her daughters, Ruth McClintick of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Deborah Dikum of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, John Natcher, Jr. and his wife, Crystal, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Amy Burr and her husband, Daniel, of Elwood City, Pennsylvania, Cody McClintick and his husband, Nick Bland, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, great-grandchildren, Olivia and Bryan Natcher and one sister, Ruth French of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice and her husband, Bill, always enjoyed gardening and planting flowers together. They also loved sitting on their front porch, soaking up the sun and watching hummingbirds and butterflies. They loved spending time with the family especially celebrating holidays. Alice, especially, loved spoiling her great-grandchildren. She loved taking the children to get ice cream.

Alice was a woman of strong faith and loved and respected her pastor, Cliff Reynolds. Alice was a member of the Word Alive Church.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all that knew her. Her life will be celebrated at a later date with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, Bill Graham and brothers, Ed

Peffer, Don Peffer and Frank Peffer.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City.

