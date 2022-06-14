YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Jeanne Beda Yiannaki, age 74, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Alice was born on October 19, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Harold and Eleanor Beda and was the eldest of three sisters.

Alice was a graduate of Girard High School, Class of ‘65. She attended Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and Youngstown State University where she earned her nursing degree.

She later worked at North Side Hospital as Head Nurse.

Alice was also a member of Job’s Daughters of Niles and Sunrise Chapter #458 Order of Eastern Star of Girard.

Alice married Andy Yiannaki on September 4, 1971. They had two children and Alice was the best stay-at-home mom.

Alice loved baseball, reading and movies. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and the biggest fan of her grandson’s little league teams! Alice enjoyed shopping, General Hospital and her many collections.

Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Andy Yiannaki; daughter, Marcia (Scott) Preston; son, Jeff (Alexandra) Yiannaki; sister, Janice (Michael) Moliterno; two grandchildren, Jack Preston and Fiona Preston and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Sandy.

A memorial service and internment will be held at Belmont Park Cemetery on Monday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. Alice will be laid to rest with her parents and grandparents.

Contributions may be given to MS Research by using the following link https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/In-honor-of-Alice.