Alice Jane Ferguson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Jane Ferguson, formerly Alice Jane Mott, and maiden name Alice Jane Miller, died suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She was born January 11, 1937 in New Castle, Pennsylvania and raised on the family farm in Greenville, West Virginia, with her six siblings and parents, Hugh Peck Miller and Catherine “Katie” Rogers Miller. Alice was nicknamed “Tom” by her siblings because she was such a “tom-boy” and many in the family still call her “Tom”.



Alice was an amazing example of strength and the organizer of all things “social”. Wherever she lived, the neighborhood would congregate (Reynolds, Transfer and Florida). A good friend quoted, “every time I saw Alice, she always made me feel good by the way she would cheerfully greet me; she always made me feel good about myself”. Alice’s granddaughter Kelly quoted on Facebook, “I will always remember my grandma’s energy and enthusiasm…..her adventurous spirit. There was nothing my grandma couldn’t do if she put her mind to it!” This was a perfect characterization of Alice.

She learned how to fly a plane (schooled by Charlie and Marie Eaves at the Greenville, Pennsylvania airport) and for some years, she drove a big ole school bus for students at the Reynolds School District.

She could run a Weed-Wacker with ease and to the amazement of neighbors. Her work ethic was nurtured on the family farm and she had her first job at age 11 as a caretaker for women following the birth of a child (with Mrs. Farn, adjacent to Miller farm).



She was also a good athlete, demonstrating her strength and abilities at the Mercer County Senior Games winning multiple awards for bowling, horseshoes and golf. She loved collecting and refinishing antiques, and her step-daughter Cindy remarked, “I learned my “can-do” spirit from Alice with her encouragement and her passion for restoring new life to old things. She was my cheerleader.” As narrator, and speaking as her daughter, she was the biggest and best cheerleader for all of us; I could not have asked for more support, and she never asked for anything in return beyond a hug or a kiss. She was the strength and glue for many of us in the family and shouldered more aches and bruises than we will ever know.



Alice was very dedicated to her family and her extended family. She is survived by her husband, William J. Ferguson (Transfer); her son, Jeffrey J. Mott (Mercer); her daughter, Catherine V Mott Logan (Mercer); her stepchildren: William J. Ferguson Jr (Mars); Cynthia Ferguson Stone (Greenwood, SC); Rebecca Ferguson Lomax (Greenwood, SC). She is also survived by her ex-husband, John L Mott (Mercer).



She has several grandchildren: Kelly Mott Fahle (Freemont, Ohio), J. T. Mott (deceased), Heather Gross, Janessa Gross (Lyle), Clay Stone, Austin Baten, Cole Ferguson, Cory Ferguson and Caden Ferguson. Great grandchildren include Annie Fahle, Kaden Mott, Kaleb Lyle, Hannah Lyle, Adalyn Kentt Gross, Watson Shalom Baten. Commenting on their Grandma’s life, the grandchildren remarked how much they loved her playful spirit. They loved how she let them slide in the mud (encouraged it!) and how she taught them to catch fireflies.

Her surviving siblings include Louise Miller (Peterstown, West Virginia) and Robert Miller (Taylorsville, North Carolina) and her special sister-in-law, Twila Miller (West Middlesex).



She had great love for all her nieces and nephews: Danny Lively (Peterstown, West Virginia) and all of Danny’s extended family, they were her family too; Patricia Bryzicki (Peterstown, West Virginia), Sandy Miller Neal (Sharon), Bobby Mann (Greenville, WV), Carol Ann Mann Connor (Herndon, Virginia), just to name a few.



Deceased siblings include Jim Miller, Ella Miller Bryzicki, Lucille Miller Mann, all of West Virginia residency.



My brother Jeff and I fondly remember being encouraged to slide in the mud, play sports, be strong, be determined, and playing with our Mom, making snow angels in our front yard. She is our snow angel now.



She is missed by all of us who love her with our hearts and souls. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her love for her pets, particularly Sheba and Isaiah, donations can be made to the Greenville Stray Haven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125 or directly at https://www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com/



Because of the Covid 19 threat, the family will be planning, at a later date, a Memorial Celebration the way Alice would have us gather in the spirit of fun and much laughter!



Current services are private with the immediate family, with Rev. Brenda Martin, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville, officiating. Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Clark, PA. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Alice J. Ferguson, please visit our Tribute Store.

