Alice Dyce, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Dyce, 95, of Youngstown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 8, 1925, daughter of the late Myron and Nellie Newman.

She was preceded in death by her son, PFC. Donald Myron Dyce, who lost his life while serving his county in Vietnam and her husband, Donald John Dyce, who passed away February 16, 1996 of a chronic illness.

Alice leaves behind her daughter, Linda Brown; a grandson, Donald (Kristina) Fuller of Albion Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Lisa (Lance) Moschella-Brannen of Houston Texas, as well as two great-granddaughters, Graysenn and Olivia and three great-grandsons, Colin, Isaiah and Jackson.

Alice joined the Cadet Nurse Corps at the outbreak of World War II but found that her country had a greater need for her to work in the chemical testing lab at Republic Steel in Youngstown. After the war she worked in a coat factory and as a server and manager of a truck stop in North Lima followed by years of service at the Dollar Bank.

Alice continued to live an active life style prior to her sudden illness well into her 95th year as she continued to volunteer at Akron Children’s Hospital (Boardman) twice a week and enjoyed spending time with her family and was proud of her independence and activity. She also enjoyed painting and going on walks while watching birds. Her philosophy was to do unto others as others do unto you and she always preached patience and faith in God.