Alice C. Bradley Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Alice C. Bradley, age 95, of Mount Pleasant South Carolina, formally of Hermitage Pennsylvania, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Franke at Seaside.

Alice was born October 19, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Gladys Mabel Martin and Oscar Carl Danielson.

Alice graduated from North High School, Des Moines, in 1941 and furthered her education at Broadlawns Polk County Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her R.N Endorsement in 1946.

She practiced nursing in Chicago Illinois, New York City, Hartford Connecticut, Detroit Michigan and most recently Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church in Sharon for 40 years. She was actively involved in Vacation Bible School with her granddaughter.

She also served as a member of the Mercer County League of Women Voters throughout her time in Pennsylvania.

Alice was an avid gardener, voracious reader and dabbled in expressing her artistic abilities through painting and other crafts. During her retirement, Alice became a world traveler. She visited her family in Sweden, she and her son Clark explored Northwest Europe the U.K. and Israel, she traveled with her church friends to Russia, Egypt and Greece to name a few places.

She is survived and will be sorely missed by her sons, Rev. Clark Bradley of Bronx, New York and Eric Bradley, PhD of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; daughter, Julie Milly and her husband, Larry Milly and her granddaughter, Lauren Milly of Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl W. Bradley, who passed away on April 5, 1985 and by her brother, Edward C. Danielson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at Noon in First Presbyterian Church in Sharon with Rev. Dr. Glenn M. Hink, senior pastor officiating.

Friends may visit with the family in the Willson Parlor beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday, June 26.

Burial follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Alice desired that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church in Sharon or your local animal shelter.

Arrangement’s are being handled by Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 E. State Street, Sharon. To sign the guestbook for Alice’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com .