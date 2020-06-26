Alfreda Victoria Brown, New Castle, Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alfreda Victoria Brown, 90, of McCaslin Road died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Edison Manor Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born July 27, 1929 in Solomons Island, Maryland a daughter of the late Alfred and Mazie (Langley) Hill.

She was married to the late Kenneth T. Brown, Sr. who died May 15, 2002.

Mrs. Brown was a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital retiring after 20 years and a member of St. Joseph Church and the Mary Martha Guild.

She volunteered for Catholic Charities Respite Care, the New Castle Public Library Adult Literacy program, and helped with events and dinners at the church. Mrs. Brown also worked for AARP in New Castle and New Wilmington.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, watching old westerns, the Golden Girls and day time soaps, and doting on her family.

She is survived by four children, Deanna Boyd, Alice Link, Kenneth T. Brown, Jr. and Robert Brown, all of New Castle, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Revonia Scott, Madeline Callanan and Theresa Clifton.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon Dan Kielar will officiate.

Burial will be in Sts. Phillip and James Cemetery.