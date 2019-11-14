Alfred L. “Al” Bright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred L. “Al” Bright, 79, well-known Mahoning Valley artist, advocate and 40 year plus educator passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.

He was born January 9, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Henry Evans Bright and Elizabeth Daniels Bright.

Al was an art/painting professor at Youngstown State University, where he was a student and later taught in the Black Studies Department he founded.

He was the first African-American full service faculty member at YSU, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in art education, master’s degree in painting from Kent State University and was a three time recipient of YSU’s Distinguished Professorship Award.

His artwork is featured in local private and public collections throughout the country.

He leaves to mourn his children with first wife, Patricia Bright-Bradley: Leslie M. Bright, Alfred L. (Wendy) Bright Jr., Nichole L. (Timothy) Bright-McNair and Steven M. Bright (Ken Kocis) and with second wife, Dr. Virginia Dee Banks: Matthew P.G. Banks Esq., Dr. Mary E.A. (Jonathan) Branch, Mark R.F. Banks and Todd P. Payne; eleven beloved grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Clark; cousins, including James Bright a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Bright.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alfred Bright Endowment for the Arts.

Local arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.