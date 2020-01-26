Alfred A. Caruso, New Castle, Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred O. Caruso, Jr., 77, of Cunningham Avenue, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Quality Life Services.

He was married to Charlotte A. (Wilson) Caruso on April 24, 1965, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Caruso was an inspector at Rockwell Springs and retired after 25 years.

He enjoyed being on the citizens band radio, fishing and collecting coins.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Gregory J. Caruso of New Castle, Kelly E. Herbert and her husband Corey, of Sharon and Brian M. Caruso and his wife Melissa, of Plum; one brother, Frank Caruso of West Springfield, Massachusetts; one sister, Judy Caruso of New Castle and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

A blessing service will be celebrated Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon Dan Kielar will be officiating. Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.