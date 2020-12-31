Alfonso Futrell, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alfonso Futrell, better known by family and friends as “Big Al,” passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the age of 62 years old.

He was born in Altoona on October 23, 1958 and was well known for his strong faith and immense charisma. Those fortunate enough to have been greeted by the classic “Why you so bad?!” can speak endless stories about the legend that is Big Al Futrell.

Alfonso is survived by his brothers, Elton and Kenneth Futrell and his children, Nakishia Thomas, Adonis Downing, Nathaniel Futrell, Lynnee Zajac, Tyler, Altrina and Terrence Futrell.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Ross and Narcissus Futrell and his sister, Vivian “Peachy” Jackson.

He was a member of the 1976 graduating class of Altoona Area High School where he was a stand-out athlete in football, basketball and track. Winner of the 1975 Joseph F Cohen Blanket Award, Al competed at the collegiate football level for Texas Christian University before going on to play defensive back in the National Football League.

Alfonso also boasted gifted attributes in singing, songwriting and poetry. He had the rare ability to play several musical instruments and took every opportunity to put on a show. His love for the spotlight paled in comparison though to the joy he got from watching his children and grandchildren pursue their dreams.

Big Al Futrell will be remembered by those who knew him for his infectious personality that lit up the room, devout faith in Jesus Christ and ability to make a stranger feel like a lifelong friend.

He will be greatly missed.

The Futrell family would like to acknowledge and extend their deep gratitude to everyone for the overwhelming support during this time of bereavement.

A memorial service will be scheduled post-pandemic and a scheduled date will be disclosed in the near future.

May God Bless You!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville, Pennsylvania.