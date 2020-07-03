Alfonso Curry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfonso Curry, 85, departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following an extended illness.

He was born March 15, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Lorenzo and Lillian Stephenson Curry.

Mr. Curry was a graduate of both Youngstown East High School and State University of New York at Old Westbury.

He was employed in New York City with the New York Times for 25 years.

Subsequently, he returned to Youngstown and also worked for the Youngstown School District.

He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee and enjoyed vintage jazz music.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as a Machinist’s Mate from 1953-1956, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. He served on the USS S Potter DD 438.

He married Shirley Diane Montgomery Curry August 9, 1998, she died April 24, 2020.

He leaves to mourn daughters, Ms. LaNice Curry of Bronx, New York and Ms. Azaria Curry of Oakland, California; one sister, Mrs. Lorraine (Eugene) Thomas; four stepchildren, Ms. Tangela Montgomery, Jeffrey Howard, Ms. Natasha Jones and Ms. Joyce Jackson; two grandchildren, Adanna Wilson and Corinne Wilson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers; two sons, Kenneth Curry and Derek Curry.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., visitation will be from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Calling hours will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.