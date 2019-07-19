Alexis Renee Nagle, Negley, Ohio – Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexis Renee Nagle, 20, of Negley, formerly of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Beaver County Pennsylvania.

Alexis was born June 17, 1999 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Raymond Nagle and Lori Best Stewart.

She worked as a farm hand, was a member of 4H, enjoyed horses, riding 4 wheelers, hiking, fishing, camping and most importantly she loved spending time with her family and friends. Alexis was carefree and enjoyed life, living it to its fullest.

She is survived by her parents, Raymond and Lori; brothers, Raymond Nagle of Boardman, David Stewart of Negley; sisters, Brittany Nagle of Cortland and Kirsten Nagle of Austintown; many other cousins, relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Memorials may be made in her name to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs for the family.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.