Alexander Michael Quail Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Michael Quail, 76, of Salem, died at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born on February 20, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Erwin and Anna (Tirpak) Quail.

Alexander served in the U.S. Army for two years.

He worked in the Lordstown – GM plant, his job at the time he retired was as an inspector.

He is survived by his children, Keith Quail of Washington, Pennsylvania, Jason Quail of Daisytown, Pennsylvania, Crystal Pepper of Brownsville, Pennsylvania and Chad Quail of Seattle, Washington and his siblings, John Quail of Richeyville, Pennsylvania and Irwin Quail of Daiseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Chrystal (Rood) Quail and his sister, Maryanne Cunningham.

Services will be held on Monday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. in Grandview Cemetery. The Salem Honor Guard will be conducting the services and render military honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.