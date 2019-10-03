Alexander B. McLuckie, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander B. McLuckie, 73, of West Jamestown Road, Jamestown, passed away Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in California on November 24, 1945, a son of Alexander and Elizabeth (Carpus) McLuckie.

He was a parole officer for the State Parole Board for over 40 years.

Alex served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Jamestown VFW Post #5424.

He is survived by a cousin, Robert Blanco; his fiancée, Jadee Myers and his best friend, Dennis Strub, all of Jamestown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per Alex’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Memorial Contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.