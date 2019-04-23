Alesia Annette Lee Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, for Mrs. Alesia Annette Lee, 56, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Youngstown Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mrs. Lee lovingly known as “Gimma”, was born June 9, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Ruth Hodges Gilliam.

She was a 1980 graduate of South High School.

She had been employed as a manager at Hills Department Store for over 20 years and worked in dietary at Belmont Pines for several years.

She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

A participate with the Austintown School PTA, Alesia enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping, social games and was an avid board games player but she especially loved spending time with her granddaughter, Khloe.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her father and stepmother, William and Sheryl Gilliam of Maryland; her devoted husband, Larry A. Lee, whom she married June 9, 1988; her children, LaTasha (Keith) Johnson of Tennessee and Larry A. Lee, Jr. of Missouri; a granddaughter, Khloe Alesia Johnson of Tennessee; two sisters, Kim Demps of Liberty and Tamika Ray-Ignacio of Maryland; two brothers, William (Jeanette) Gilliam of Louisiana and Calvin Gilliam of Maryland; a special aunt, Lois Croft of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.