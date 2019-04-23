Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Alesia Annette Lee Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - April 12, 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 07:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 07:53 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, for Mrs. Alesia Annette Lee, 56, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Youngstown Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mrs. Lee lovingly known as “Gimma”, was born June 9, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Ruth Hodges Gilliam. 

She was a 1980 graduate of South High School. 

She had been employed as a manager at Hills Department Store for over 20 years and worked in dietary at Belmont Pines for several years. 

She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. 

A participate with the Austintown School PTA, Alesia enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping, social games and was an avid board games player but she especially loved spending time with her granddaughter, Khloe.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her father and stepmother, William and Sheryl Gilliam of Maryland; her devoted husband, Larry A. Lee, whom she married June 9, 1988; her children, LaTasha (Keith) Johnson of Tennessee and Larry A. Lee, Jr. of Missouri; a granddaughter, Khloe Alesia Johnson of Tennessee; two sisters, Kim Demps of Liberty and Tamika Ray-Ignacio of Maryland; two brothers, William (Jeanette) Gilliam of Louisiana and Calvin Gilliam of Maryland; a special aunt, Lois Croft of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. 

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Josephine Pomponio Obituary
    Josephine Pomponio Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Josephine Pomponio Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Eve K. Banic Obituary
    Eve K. Banic Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eve K. Banic Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - April 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Mark Edward Irons Obituary
    Mark Edward Irons Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mark Edward Irons Obituary

    Ravenna, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary
    Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary

    Diamond, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary
    Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary

    Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • David James Woods Obituary
    David James Woods Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David James Woods Obituary

    Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary
    Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary
    Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Paul J. Hawkins Obituary
    Paul J. Hawkins Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul J. Hawkins Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Walter Clyde Woods Obituary
    Walter Clyde Woods Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Walter Clyde Woods Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alesia Annette Lee Obituary
    Alesia Annette Lee Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alesia Annette Lee Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary
    Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • John L. Christoff Obituary
    John L. Christoff Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John L. Christoff Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas William Moore Obituary
    Thomas William Moore Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas William Moore Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donald M. Ficke Obituary
    Donald M. Ficke Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald M. Ficke Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary
    Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary
    William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donald C. Dailey Obituary
    Donald C. Dailey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald C. Dailey Obituary

    Negley, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers