Alberta L. Brown, Jamestown, PA – obit

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta L. Brown, age 93, of E. Lake Road, Jamestown, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 in Rolling Fields Eldercare Community, Conneautville.

She was born in in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1926 a daughter of William L. and Ethel D. (Rodgers) Porter.

She was a 1944 graduate of Jamestown High School, she was in the first class to graduate from the new school.

On January 2, 1947 Alberta married Edward G. Brown, he passed away April 21, 1994.

She was employed as an executive secretary at Thiel College for ten years.

She was an accomplished pianist and was a soprano soloist. Alberta truly enjoyed riding horses and would ride her horse to school every day. She loved listening to music and traveling.

She is survived by three sons, Mark E. Brown of Jamestown, Eric L. Brown of Arlington, Virginia and Joel P. Brown of Erie, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Rhonda Fout and her husband of Morgantown, West Virginia and three great-grandchildren, Savannah Fout, Joshua Fout and Josiah Fout all of Morgantown, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Norman R. Porter.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, Rev. Sue Nageotte, officiating Pastor of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.