Albert S. Caldrone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Salvatore Caldrone, 78, passed away peacefully at his residence In La Mesa, California, on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Al was born on December 20, 1941, a son to the late Albert D. and Carol (Carmel Dinard) Caldrone in Youngstown, Ohio.

As a young boy in Youngstown, Al studied clarinet from his father. Throughout his life, Al was proficient in various woodwind instruments.

In 1958, Al joined the All Ohio Boys Band in Columbus, Ohio. During his years a South High School, he was a member of the Youngstown Junior Symphony and the South High Dance Band.

After graduation from high school in 1959, Al enrolled at Youngstown State University Dana School of Music and received his Bachelor of Music Education degree in 1965.

Al received a full tuition waiver to The Ohio State University as a graduate assistant in the School of Music and graduated in 1968 with a Master of Music degree.

After college, Al remained in Columbus and became a member of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. He also taught music privately.

In the early 1980s, Al wanted to move to a place where the weather was warm and sunny throughout the year; he chose the San Diego area (La Mesa), residing there for the rest of his life.

In La Mesa, Al taught students privately and sold instruments at McCrea Music Company, then at Alan’s Music Center, Inc. for many years. His students greatly admired Al and learned much from him. He received many letters and gifts expressing gratitude over the years, not only from his students but also from their parents.

In 2019, Al retired from Alan’s Music Center.

Throughout his life, Al ha a passion not only for music but also for cars. He especially loved classic and custom cars. He recently designed and customized his 1976 Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass. After completion, Al was so happy and proud of his car that he entered it into different car shows around the San Diego area.

Al was also a huge NASCAR racing fan. In 2019, he had an opportunity to tour the Daytona International Speedway and Museum (Florida). Al’s knowledge of NASCAR history always amazed fellow car-buffs and friends!

In addition to collecting many die-cast model cars, Al also collected car magazines and vintage movies and was an avid reader, artist and writer.

Every Fall, Al traveled back to Youngstown for a couple of weeks. During each visit, the first thing on his agenda was a visit to Mill Creek Park and enjoy a famous Handel’s ice cream cone!

Al is survived by his sisters, Patty Caldrone of Poland, Ohio and Sally Caldrone (Tom Mahan) of Palm Coast, Florida.

There will be a private burial of Al’s remains in Resurrection Cemetery in Youngstown.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Al to the Albert D Caldrone Scholarship Fund at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Al will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul by all those who knew him.

Rest in peace, our dear brother.

