Albert Richard Harper, Greenville Township, PA

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Richard Harper, Greenville Township, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Grove City Hospital.

He was born in Brockway, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1937 and was the son of Albert Joseph Harper and Edith (Heverley) Myers.

He served his country in the United States Army.

He spent his younger years as a truck driver and worked on the railroad.

He was an independent man who loved to spend his time hunting, fishing, or dancing but, most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Albert is survived by his wife, Pat (Butler) Harper, whom he married on June 20, 1970; two sisters, Naomi Dobbs and Nancy Wagner; three kids, Darlene Mansfield (Richard), Kathy Arbogast (Pete) and Albert Richard Harper (Sandy); grandchildren, Ryan Harper (Kelly), Shayla Stinedurf (George), Justin Harper, Ashley Weldon, Haley Bell, Billy Harper, Thor Harper, April Diette (Gregory), Chrystal Harper, Karisa Jones (Levi), Richard Mansfield (Renee), Eric Mansfield and Thomas Tillman (Brianna); great-grandchildren, Jordan Gill, Kendra Harper, Mackenzie Harper, Makayla Harper, Aeris Stinedurf, George Stinedurf, Anthony Stinedurf, Miles Jones, Adelaide Jones, Carly Mansfield, Trinity Tillman, Gabriel Tillman, Zanner Harper, Timothy Harper, Autumn Diette, Sonny Diette, Kabe Diette, Lucas Harper and Xavier Harper and great-great-grandchildren, Braxton White and Daxen White.

He always had a sense of humor and loved to make you laugh any chance he could. Anytime you spoke with him he always had an interesting story to tell. He also enjoyed spending time at his camp in Tidioute.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville.