YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert M. Moran, 73, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Cates Hospice House in Ocala, Florida.

Albert was born on February 27, 1949 to his parents, Carmen and Lucille “Sally” Moran and was raised on the east side of Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1967, he began his career at the U.S. Postal Service. He worked at several different local branches of the Youngstown, Ohio Post Office for 35 years. During that time, he was also very active in the NALC Union Branch #385, holding various positions over the years, including Recording Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President.

After his retirement in 2003 from the USPS, he built his home in Edinburgh, Pennsylvania. While living in Edinburgh, he was the Mahoning Township Planning Commission Chairman.

Albert had a great love for animals and enjoyed antiquing, cooking, fishing, playing cards, woodworking and carving various pieces from wood.

Shortly after marrying in 2013, Al and his wife, Lee, moved to Summerfield, Florida to continue a warm and sunny retirement life. He grew big bountiful vegetable gardens and gorgeous flower gardens in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida. He enjoyed playing golf, shuffleboard and bocce. He was also very proud of his green thumb and Italian heritage. His family and friends will always remember his bright smile, laugh and love for life.

Albert will be sadly missed by his wife of nine years, Lee, of Summerfield, Florida; his daughters, Deana Hutch (Jim) of Poland, Ohio, Nicole Pagano (Lee) of Poland, Ohio and Sally Kling (Tom) of Youngstown, Ohio; as well as his five grandsons, Thomas, Jake and Max Kling and Carmen and Dominic Pagano. He also leaves his younger brother, Robert (Jayme) Moran of Edinburgh, Pennsylvania; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gerri Gagliano of Summerfield, Florida; sister-in-law, Wendy Schon of Boardman, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marlene Moran (Grannie) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; many nieces and nephews; several very close friends including his lifelong friend since kindergarten, Tom Pregi and former spouse, Sharon Moran (White).

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brothers, Joseph Moran of Youngstown, Ohio and James Moran of Plantation, Florida; his stepmother, Josephine Moran (DeRiso); his father and mother-in-law, Merle and Pauline Kumik and several uncles, aunts, cousins.

Per Al’s wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life for family will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Florida Cancer Specialist and the staff at Cates Hospice House for their exceptional care of Albert.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations made to Angels for Animals, Canfield, Ohio.