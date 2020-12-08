Albert M. Buckley, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert M. Buckley, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Salem West Healthcare Center.

Albert was born January 10, 1934 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Albert and Bertha Fischer Buckley.

Albert was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Sergeant.

He was member of the Doric Masonic Lodge #630 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Elks in Beaver Falls, East Palestine Eagles and Moose Lodge as well as the East Palestine VFW and the American Legion in Leetonia.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Albert retired from Advantage Truck Lines as a manager in 1996. He also had worked for Harriot Trucking, McLean Trucking and Ryder Truck Lines.

Albert is survived by three daughters, Deborah (James) Barger, Kathy Buckley and Linda (Gary) Jackson; stepson, Russell Straub; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Lindsay, Jaimee, Monica, Darrian, Sydnie and Rachael and seven great-grandchildren Tyler, Shaely, Kasen, Kohen, Garett, Tucker and Zara.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Donna (Weaver) Buckley and a sister, Katherine Nash both in 2010.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in East Palestine.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Albert M. Buckley, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.